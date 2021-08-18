J&J Hid Talc's Risk To Shield Flagship Powder, Pa. Jury Told

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson knew its signature talcum powder carried the risk of cancer but hid the information from consumers for decades in order to protect its flagship product, a Philadelphia jury heard Wednesday during the launch of the city's first talc trial. An attorney for plaintiff Ellen Kleiner said during opening statements in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas that the "law is quite clear" that even though talcum powder is considered a cosmetic and not a drug, a company is responsible for ensuring its safety. Previewing evidence the three men and 12 women will weigh over the next few weeks,...

