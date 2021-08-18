Steinmetz Could Face Sanctions In Guinea Mining Fight

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A New York judge has given George Soros the green light to pursue sanctions against Beny Steinmetz if he fails to appear for a deposition later this month, as Soros looks to escape the Israeli billionaire's $10 billion lawsuit over an ill-fated Guinean mining project. U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang issued the order on Tuesday after companies associated with Steinmetz — BSG Resources Ltd. and two Guinean affiliates, which filed the litigation against Soros — informed her that Steinmetz's new counsel in Switzerland had advised him not to appear for the deposition. Counsel for an officer of BSG Resources, Dag...

