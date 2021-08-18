Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Steinmetz Could Face Sanctions In Guinea Mining Fight

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A New York judge has given George Soros the green light to pursue sanctions against Beny Steinmetz if he fails to appear for a deposition later this month, as Soros looks to escape the Israeli billionaire's $10 billion lawsuit over an ill-fated Guinean mining project.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang issued the order on Tuesday after companies associated with Steinmetz — BSG Resources Ltd. and two Guinean affiliates, which filed the litigation against Soros — informed her that Steinmetz's new counsel in Switzerland had advised him not to appear for the deposition. Counsel for an officer of BSG Resources, Dag...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!