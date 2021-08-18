2nd Circ. Revives Upstate NY Superfund Cleanup Fight

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday revived a fight over funding for part of a New York Superfund site after determining a trust created during General Motors Co.'s bankruptcy to clean up a historic site had established it can try to go after co-polluters for costs. A three-judge panel vacated a lower court's dismissal of the suit after finding that Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response Trust is entitled to pursue contribution claims under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act for analysis and remediation work beyond the scope of a previous settlement outlining the trust's responsibilities. That work was done in...

