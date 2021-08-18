Contractors Seek Gov't Guidance Amid Afghanistan Chaos

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The chaos in Afghanistan amid the U.S. exit has left contractors scrambling for guidance from the government on how to ensure the safety and security of their workers and secure visas for their local employees and subcontractors. While President Joe Biden initially set a Sept. 11 deadline for withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country and then moved the date up to the end of August, the Taliban's recent march into the capital Kabul has effectively moved up the already-tight deadline and created a dangerous situation for those trying to leave the country. It has also left U.S. contractors unsure of exactly what...

