TD Bank Must Face Claims Of False Card Upgrade Promises

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- TD Bank NA fell short Wednesday in trying to defeat a proposed class action from customers over its allegedly false promises about credit card account upgrades, with a New Jersey federal judge finding that purported statements from customer service representatives allowed the case to go forward. U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb said the plaintiffs' allegations about those remarks backed up their assertion that the bank did not keep its word to "automatically review" whether customers with secured credit cards can transition to unsecured credit cards after seven consecutive billing cycles in good standing. The alleged statements from TD Bank's customer...

