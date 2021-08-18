Comcast Calls Viamedia's Privilege Claim 'Gamesmanship'

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Comcast asked an Illinois federal judge on Tuesday to force Viamedia to turn over its privilege log for all documents it has claimed are protected from disclosure since the Seventh Circuit revived the $160 million antitrust suit against Comcast in February 2020. According to Comcast, Viamedia is hiding behind an agreement inked in 2017 keeping it from having to produce documents dating after Viamedia filed suit in May 2016. Comcast said that at the time of the agreement the parties didn't anticipate having so many relevant post-complaint documents. "This is gamesmanship," Comcast said. "Circumstances have plainly changed since January 2017. At...

