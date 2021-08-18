Smith & Nephew Owes Nothing In Hip Resurfacing Device Trial

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal jury has found that while medical equipment company Smith & Nephew PLC made negligent misrepresentations about its hip implant device, a woman who sustained injuries is not entitled to damages, capping off a bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation. While the jury determined Smith & Nephew made false representations about its Birmingham Hip Resurfacing implant, plaintiff Paula Redick's surgeon didn't rely on the misleading statements, according to a verdict signed Aug. 13 and filed Tuesday. The jurors also found in Smith & Nephew's favor on Redick's express warranty claim, according to the verdict in the 15-day trial. Paula Redick...

