Shuttered Silicon Valley Hotel Wins Ch. 11 Plan OK

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A high-end San Jose, California, hotel shuttered and pushed into a Delaware bankruptcy in March by pandemic-related business downturns secured confirmation Wednesday for a plan that will put the Silicon Valley site under the Hilton flag, with a former management company's challenges and claims shuffled into arbitration. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey confirmed Chapter 11 reorganization plans for the former Fairmont San Jose without objections, setting in motion reopening plans for the 800-room, 20-story hotel site. Patrick J. Potter of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, counsel to the debtors, told Judge Dorsey that the plan up for consideration was "fully consensual"...

