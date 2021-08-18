Pot Co. Canopy Says Investors' 3rd Try At Suit Isn't The Charm

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Pot company Canopy Growth has fired back at a third amended complaint from investors accusing the company of misleading them about the strength of the Canadian cannabis market, saying the investors didn't address the flaws the court found in their second amended complaint. Canopy said in a Monday memorandum supporting its latest motion to dismiss that the investors left their second amended complaint largely untouched, resting their latest amendment on inadequate allegations relating to sales of company shares by Canopy's founders. "This Band-Aid approach does not remedy any of the identified deficiencies and cannot salvage the TAC," Canopy argued. The investors...

