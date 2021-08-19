US Says $380M Award In 1MDB Fraud Case Is Fair Game

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. government officials say they have shown a clear connection between the perpetrator of a $1 billion 1MDB fraud, his companies, and the proceeds of a Venezuelan drilling project, warranting the seizure of a $380 million arbitral award. In an opposition brief filed Tuesday in California federal court, the U.S. government said its fourth complaint has addressed any outstanding doubts about the possible separation between PetroSaudi Venezuela and a billion-dollar theft from Malaysia's sovereign development fund, or its potential innocence as a third-party operator, urging the court to reject the company's latest motion to dismiss. According to the U.S., PetroSaudi co-founder Tarek...

