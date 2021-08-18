Teeth Whitening Co. Says False Ad Suit Is A Sham

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A teeth-whitening product maker asked a New York federal judge on Wednesday to dismiss a proposed class action claiming its products were falsely advertised as effective against infection including the coronavirus, arguing that the named plaintiff didn't actually buy the product before filing suit. In a three-page letter, Snow Teeth Whitening LLC urged U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack to toss the suit, arguing that a recent deposition from named plaintiff Burton Kraus revealed that he bought one of its LED teeth-whitening products after Kraus' lawyers drafted the suit and after the company rejected a multimillion dollar settlement demand. The letter...

