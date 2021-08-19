USCIS Inks Deal To End Juvenile Immigrant Petition Rule

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday approved a settlement ending a Trump-era policy that doomed petitions for protection from young adults neglected or abused by their parents who were seeking a pathway to permanent residency via "special Immigrant Juvenile" status. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen preliminarily greenlighted the deal, which would end the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' Reunification-Authority Requirement. The requirement effectively rendered state courts unable to grant Special Immigrant Juvenile status to migrants between the ages of 18 and 20 declared dependent on the juvenile court system, which in turn denied them a pathway to U.S. citizenship....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS