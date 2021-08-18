Delta Workers Denied Cert. In Lands' End Uniform Fight

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge declined Wednesday to certify a class of Delta workers who claimed their Land's End Inc. uniforms stained other clothing and property, finding the plaintiffs failed to show common issues could be resolved as a class in light of differences, including what uniform pieces workers wore and how they treated their garments. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said the airline workers didn't satisfy the commonality requirements for a number of reasons. A primary issue was that Delta employees' motion for certification relied on the claim that any uniform piece is defective if it crocks — when dye...

