Trampled Woman Can't Sue Rodeo Directors, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has found that a woman trampled at a Texas rodeo can't add the rodeo company's directors to her suit, saying she's not entitled to "pierce the corporate veil" and go after them individually under Texas law. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of Karen M. Ledford's claims against Donna Keen, Joe D. Subtle, Katrina Suttle and Wesley Suttle, the directors of the Kosse Roping Club, finding that her argument that the club was underfunded is not enough to establish fraud sufficient to let her go after the directors. According to the suit, Ledford...

