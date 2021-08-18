SEC-Approved Nasdaq Diversity Rule Challenged In 5th Circ.

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas nonprofit is challenging a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule that aims to encourage board member diversity among Nasdaq-listed firms, claiming in an announcement Wednesday that the measure is unconstitutional and discriminatory. The Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment, which also took legal action against California requirements for corporate board diversity last month, filed a petition for review by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit last week. "The Nasdaq rule will compel many of our nation's largest publicly traded corporations to illegally discriminate on the basis of gender, race and sexual orientation in selecting directors," the group...

