9th Circ. Refuses To Rehear Wash. County's Boundary Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday denied Klickitat County, Washington's request for a full bench rehearing, saying it won't revisit its ruling that affirms a lower court's decision that a disputed area lies within the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation's land. Klickitat County had been contesting the appellate court's decision that a 121,000-acre area known as Tract D is part of the Yakama reservation, arguing that the decision violated the intent of the Yakama Treaty of 1855 that defined the reservation. But the three judges overseeing the appeal and en banc petition — U.S. Circuit Judges Ronald Gould and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS