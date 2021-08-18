Migrant Child Shelter Org. Sues Feds Over New Wage Rules

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit network sued the U.S. Departments of Labor and Health and Human Services Wednesday over new clauses it says are being shoehorned into the agreements governing its shelters for unaccompanied minors. According to Texas-based BCFS Health and Human Services, the Office of Refugee Resettlement, an HHS agency, has started trying to make the Service Contract Act enforceable in cooperative agreements with nonprofit organizations, responding to seven years of pressure from the DOL. The organization is seeking an injunction, claiming that the move not only oversteps the plain text of the statute, but also the Administrative Procedure Act, and Federal Grants And...

