Roundup MDL Judge Prods Monsanto To Settle Cases Earlier

Law360, San Francisco (August 18, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Monsanto drew little sympathy from a California federal judge Wednesday when company counsel complained about the burdens of Roundup weedkiller multidistrict litigation, with the court responding that Monsanto can hire more attorneys or settle cases earlier but that the MDL will be moving forward as planned. A lawyer for the Bayer AG subsidiary told U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria during a status conference that the volume of cases in the upcoming wave of the MDL over whether Roundup causes cancer would be "pretty burdensome" and would mean "an immense amount of workup" for Monsanto. Monsanto attorney Rakesh Kilaru of Wilkinson Stekloff...

