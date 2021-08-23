Evaluating Challenges To SEC's ESG Disclosure Proposal

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Many companies now publish sustainability reports. Their managers are voluntarily trying to meet investor and consumer demand for climate-related disclosures. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says it will propose new regulations mandating such disclosures from, at least, public companies in October. But not everyone agrees that is a good idea. Some say the SEC lacks authority to adopt such rules. We examine arguments against more mandatory SEC regulations. Background Since 2010, the SEC has provided interpretative guidance for public companies regarding how its existing disclosure requirements apply to climate change matters.[1] In May, President Joe Biden called for further action....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS