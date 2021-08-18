Ex-Westinghouse Exec Charged Over Failed Nuclear Projects

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors charged a former Westinghouse Electric Co. executive with wire fraud and other crimes on Wednesday stemming from his role in an alleged scheme to cover up information about the construction timeline of two nuclear reactors that were later abandoned, contributing to billions in losses to Westinghouse's owners and investors. In addition to securities fraud and 13 counts of wire fraud, the 16-count indictment filed Wednesday in South Carolina federal court charged Jeffrey A. Benjamin, a former Westinghouse senior vice president, with conspiracy and causing the failure to keep accurate corporate records. Benjamin helped oversee the V.C. Summer project, which aimed to build two nuclear reactors at...

