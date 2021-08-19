Insurer Wants Out Of Senior Facility's BIPA Class Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Church Mutual Insurance Co. has told an Illinois federal judge that its $6 million policies do not cover a senior living facility in a proposed class action alleging violation of the state's biometric privacy law, saying the policies' exclusions bar coverage. In a suit filed Wednesday, the insurer asked the court to declare that it has no duty to defend or indemnify Stillwater Senior Living in underlying claims accusing the facility of unlawfully collecting workers' fingerprints. Church Mutual also demanded that the matter be determined in a jury trial. According to the underlying suit filed by Sierra Allen, Stillwater required her to...

