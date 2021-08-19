Hotel Developers Say AECOM Unit Owes $22M For Delays

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The owners and developers of multiple projects in a retail and hospitality district along the Savannah River are suing a construction company for $22 million, saying the work has dragged on for two years more than agreed upon. Plant Riverside LLC and Kessler Condo Declarant LLC, which own and developed four separate projects within an upscale hotel, restaurant, retail and entertainment district, said in a lawsuit in the Southern District of Georgia that Hunt Construction Group Inc., a unit of infrastructure consulting firm AECOM, has taken twice as long to finish the work as it agreed to. The two companies also...

