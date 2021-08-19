'Destiny 2' Video Game Maker Sues Cheat Code Site

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The video game developer that makes "Destiny 2" sued a cheat codes site for copyright infringement, arguing that Lavicheats.com is using its software to create and profit from cheating services. In a lawsuit filed in a Washington federal court Wednesday, Bungie Inc. said "cheats" or "hacks" software is an "ongoing threat to Bungie's commercial success" because it devalues work by non-cheating players who may no longer play the game as a result. The lawsuit names Lavicheats.com, Kunal Bansal — who is the alleged owner of the website — and three other unknown support staff. According to the suit, Bansal lives in...

