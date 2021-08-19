Real Estate Rumors: Bradford Douglas, Skyview, Ram Realty

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by investor Terri Austin Keogh has purchased a Wawa gas station and food store in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for $10.75 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 6191 N. Powerline Road, which has a 6,000-square-foot convenience store and gas station, and the seller is an entity managed by investor Bradford Douglas, according to the report. Wells Fargo and investors that are advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives have jointly provided $55 million in financing to Skyview Cos. for a Flushing, Queens, mixed-use property, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the...

