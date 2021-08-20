Moldova Says EU Ruling Warrants Stay Of $58M Award Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Moldova urged a D.C. federal judge to pause a $58 million award enforcement suit against it, arguing that the award will most likely get tossed after a legal adviser to Europe's highest court recently ruled that the underlying arbitration agreement is invalid. Advocate General Maciej Szpunar of the European Court of Justice ruled in March that the arbitration provision in the Energy Charter Treaty is incompatible with European Union laws. The arbitration between Moldova and Ukrainian energy company LLC SPC Stileks — previously known as LLC Komstroy and LLC Energoalliance — was based on that agreement. Moldova wrote in its Wednesday...

