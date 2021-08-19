Possible Conn. WWE Stockholder Suit Deal Pauses Del. Cases

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Shareholders in World Wrestling Entertainment have agreed to pause a group of derivative lawsuits in Connecticut and Delaware over the company's alleged lies about business dealings in Saudi Arabia, telling the courts that they are inking a settlement. The proposed deal, the details of which have not yet been released, would settle investors' claims that the wrestling company had allegedly hidden the early end of its deal with Orbit Showtime Network for WWE media rights in the Middle East-North Africa region, and included a term sheet that said related suits would be paused and dismissed with prejudice if the deal were...

