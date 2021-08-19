Cognizant Tech Must Face Former Exec's Visa Fraud Claims

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. must face a former assistant vice president's False Claims Act lawsuit accusing it of defrauding the federal government's worker visa program, a New Jersey federal judge ruled, saying it was plausible that the business services giant might have underpaid for costs associated with its foreign employees. U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan on Tuesday refused to toss Jean-Claude Franchitti's claim that Cognizant dodged a financial obligation to the government by applying for cheap L-1 or B-1 visas instead of the pricier H-1B visas, the latter of which was more appropriate for the relevant work. "A plain language...

