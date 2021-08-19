Dallas Paper, 'SEO Queen' Settle Suit Over Copycat Sites

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- The Dallas Morning News has resolved its copyright dispute with a Wisconsin woman who allegedly stole the newspaper's articles and web traffic in an illegal scheme she openly describes on her YouTube channel, court records show. The newspaper filed a notice of dismissal Wednesday, slightly more than a month after it initially sued Holly Starks and her company, seotech.dev, for allegedly violating the Federal Copyright Act and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The notice simply stated the case has been resolved, but didn't provide details of the settlement. In late June, the newspaper launched its suit against Starks, a marketing "black...

