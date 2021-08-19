Zuckerman Spaeder Hires Ex-Freshfields Litigator In DC

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A former Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP white collar litigator with more than 15 years of experience as a federal prosecutor has moved to Zuckerman Spaeder LLP in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Thursday. Daniel Braun joined Zuckerman Spaeder's white collar defense and investigation practices as a partner, after working at international heavyweight Freshfields for five years, according to the firm. Braun said in a Thursday statement that he has been an admirer of Zuckerman Spaeder since he started practicing law in Washington and that the litigation boutique is a "go-to firm for clients facing their most complex and challenging problems."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS