Ex-Speaker Hastert Settles Suit Over Child Abuse Payouts

By Celeste Bott (September 16, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and an unidentified man who alleged that Hastert sexually abused him as a teenager have reached a settlement days before his claims that the Illinois Republican failed to pay him $1.8 million in promised hush money were set to go to trial. Judge Robert Pilmer of the 23rd Judicial Circuit Court of Illinois announced the deal during a pretrial hearing on Wednesday, but details about the settlement weren't immediately available. It resolves the lawsuit the man first filed in Illinois state court in 2016, and the trial had been set to kick off on Monday. ...

