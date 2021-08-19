Minn. Says Enbridge Suits Don't Belong In Tribal Court

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that tribal courts are no place for tribes to sue the state over issues related to the contentious Enbridge Line 3 pipeline, asking a Minnesota federal court to enjoin those proceedings. The state is seeking an injunction of the tribal proceedings, arguing that the water-related claims filed by the White Earth Band of Ojibwe in tribal courts are inappropriate because the state is immune from tribal jurisdiction for such claims. The DNR has no requirement to exhaust remedies in the tribal courts before seeking relief in the federal court and the upcoming hearing...

