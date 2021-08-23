Arnold & Porter Adds Ex-Clifford Chance Finance Partner

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP has added a finance partner, formerly of Clifford Chance, in New York, the firm announced Monday. Christopher Willott, who specializes in representing financial actors in project financing and development throughout the Americas, will join Arnold & Porter's corporate finance practice. "Arnold & Porter's leading Latin America practice and integrated offering is well known throughout the industry, and complements my own practice very well," Willott said in a statement Monday. "I look forward to joining a team of sophisticated and talented lawyers and helping clients achieve their business goals." Willott adds to Arnold & Porter's sovereign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS