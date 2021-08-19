Virus As 'Force Majeure' Sits Well With 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (August 19, 2021, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel had no trouble Thursday accepting the coronavirus pandemic as a "force majeure" that merited the cancellation of a $5 million contract to auction a Rudolf Stingel painting last year — although one appellate judge asked if the sale should have been moved online. The COVID-19-era contract dispute was hashed out by Circuit Judges Rosemary S. Pooler, Reena Raggi and Denny Chin, who assessed a January decision by U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote that said Phillips Auctioneers LLC was in the right to invoke a force majeure clause and call off an in-person auction scheduled for May...

