7th Circ. Revives FCA Suit Against Molina Healthcare

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has revived a False Claims Act case accusing Molina Healthcare of wrongly charging Illinois' Medicaid program for skilled nursing it didn't provide, saying a whistleblower had sufficiently alleged that Molina had knowingly made false claims. Relator Thomas Prose had plausibly argued that Molina unit Molina Healthcare of Illinois, as a "sophisticated player in the medical services industry," knew that skilled nursing services it failed to provide were a material part of its Medicaid managed care benefits contract, U.S. Circuit Judge Diane Wood wrote for the majority in a 2-1 decision. "Prose has adequately stated a claim under the...

