Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Revives FCA Suit Against Molina Healthcare

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has revived a False Claims Act case accusing Molina Healthcare of wrongly charging Illinois' Medicaid program for skilled nursing it didn't provide, saying a whistleblower had sufficiently alleged that Molina had knowingly made false claims.

Relator Thomas Prose had plausibly argued that Molina unit Molina Healthcare of Illinois, as a "sophisticated player in the medical services industry," knew that skilled nursing services it failed to provide were a material part of its Medicaid managed care benefits contract, U.S. Circuit Judge Diane Wood wrote for the majority in a 2-1 decision.

"Prose has adequately stated a claim under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!