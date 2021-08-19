Ex-Kraft Heinz Workers Claim 'Virulent Racism' In $30M Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Three former employees at a Kraft Heinz Foods Co. plant in California filed a federal lawsuit Thursday seeking at least $30 million in damages for what they say was years of racist taunts, threats and discrimination at the hands of their co-workers and management. The plaintiffs, all of whom are Black or of mixed race with Black heritage, claim they were repeatedly victimized in numerous ways at the company's Tulare plant, including being called the n-word in written notes, receiving death threats, and having their cars vandalized and swastikas drawn on their lockers. Plant managers, corporate management and the human resources...

