Calif. High Court Clears Johnny Mathis In Worker Fall Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of California on Thursday cleared singer Johnny Mathis in a suit by a window washer alleging he fell and was paralyzed because of dangerous conditions on Mathis' roof, saying Mathis isn't liable for a hazard the worker was already aware of. The justices reversed a lower appeals court ruling that had reinstated Luis Gonzalez's suit, saying that extending liability to Mathis in this case goes against the general presumption in California law that landowners delegate responsibility for workplace safety to independent contractors when they're hired. There are two exceptions to the general presumption, the high court wrote —...

