Insurer Must Defend In Property Line Dispute, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Westminster American Insurance Co. will have to defend a Philadelphia developer accused of encroaching on its neighbor's property after the Third Circuit found the intrusion potentially could have resulted from negligence, which would be covered under the insurance policy. While Spruce 1530 was accused only of intentional encroachment, which wouldn't be covered under its policy with Westminster, the three-judge panel agreed Thursday with the district court's decision that the intrusion could have resulted from negligence. Because the underlying lawsuit doesn't specify when Spruce 1530 may have crossed the property line, the Pennsylvania federal judge said the alleged infractions could have occurred...

