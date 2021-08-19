Financier Omar Amanat Gets 5 Years For Fleecing Investors

Law360, New York (August 19, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced financier Omar Amanat to five years in prison Thursday for lying to investors, manipulating stock and faking evidence — a punishment that could see the defendant set free relatively soon after nearly four years already behind bars. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe also ordered Amanat to pay a $175,000 fine and said he will be supervised for three years after leaving custody, likely in early 2022 assuming his good behavior as a prisoner continues. The judge said it is "inexplicable" why Amanat – by all accounts a financially successful entrepreneur and father of six children...

