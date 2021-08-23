Kelley Kronenberg Adds Insurance Defense Partner In Miami

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 10:56 AM EDT) -- Florida-based law firm Kelley Kronenberg has added a new partner to its commercial first party property insurance defense practice out of Miami. Ronald A. Lacayo moves over to the firm from his role as an associate at Fields Howell LLP in Miami, where he specialized in insurance defense, particularly first-party property claims, Kelley Kronenberg announced Aug. 18. "I am extremely honored and thrilled to join the Kelley Kronenberg team," Lacayo told Law360 on Friday. "After seeing what they are building with their [first-party] property division, I knew that I had to become a part of it, specifically with the growing commercial...

