Calif. Jury Clears Two In Applied IP Theft Case, Convicts One

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Tuesday cleared two former Applied Materials employees of criminal charges alleging they conspired for months to steal proprietary LCD chip technology trade secrets to launch a startup, but found a third employee guilty of possessing stolen trade secrets, according to their attorneys. After four days of deliberating, a 12-member jury found two former Applied employees — Wei-Yung Hsu and Robert Ewald — not guilty of conspiring in the summer of 2012 to steal Applied's proprietary technology, according to their defense attorneys. However, jurors hung on whether two other former Applied employees — Liang Chen and Donald...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS