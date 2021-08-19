State Farm Policyholders Win 1st Class Cert. In COVID-19 Row

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge issued a first-of-its-kind ruling Tuesday certifying a statewide class of businesses accusing State Farm units of wrongfully denying coverage for their pandemic-related losses, finding that the businesses' claims involve sufficient common issues. U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson found that the class currently comprises at least 111 Virginia businesses, led by spa operator Elegant Massage LLC, whose claims under all-risk policies were denied by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. The decision — the first in the nation granting class certification in a COVID-19 coverage dispute — enables the policyholders to press their claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS