Texas' Latex Dancer Fee Is Unconstitutional, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas rule imposing a fee on clubs whose dancers cover themselves with liquid latex violates constitutional protections for free expression and due process, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday, largely affirming a lower court ruling. The rule from state Comptroller Glenn Hegar that imposed fees on businesses with liquid latex-covered dancers — a clothing quirk adopted to avoid the original version of the fee's definition of naked — violated the business's right to freedom of expression and due process, the Fifth Circuit said. It partially affirmed a Texas federal court's ruling that largely sided with the Texas Entertainment Association Inc. in...

