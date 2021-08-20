A-Rod Trims Ex-In-Law's Claims Ahead Of $50M RICO Trial

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Alex Rodriguez won an order cutting away more than a dozen derivative claims attached to his former brother-in-law and real estate partner's $50 million racketeering suit, as the long-running legal battle nears trial in Miami state court. Florida Circuit Court Judge Michael A. Hangman said Constantine Scurtis waited too long to add 13 derivative lawsuits to his 2014 allegations that Rodriguez iced him out of their burgeoning real estate empire after the former Yankees slugger divorced Scurtis' sister Cynthia in 2008. Thursday's order does not affect Scurtis' core lawsuit. A jury trial in the case was initially set to begin Monday, but Judge Hanzman...

