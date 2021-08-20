Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SBA Must Give Strip Clubs Second Round Of PPP Loans

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Forty-nine strip clubs can't be excluded from the U.S. Small Business Administration's second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans, a Wisconsin federal judge has ruled, finding that loans to venues featuring erotic dancers are consistent with the new program's purpose.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman's Thursday order granted the 49 nationwide clubs and several related entities' April 28 motion for a preliminary injunction in the suit lodged by lead plaintiff Camelot Banquet Rooms Inc. as the strip clubs look to participate in the federal government's second round of PPP small-business loans that Congress enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic....

