Real Estate Rumors: Castro, Barclays, Pinnacle

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Entities managed by investor Robert Castro have sold a Tamarac, Florida, apartment complex for $69 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for Lakeview Flats, a 366-unit complex, and the buyer is Lakeview Multifamily Partners LLC, which is managed by a Tennessee-based entity, according to the report. Barclays has loaned $38 million to Manatus Development Group for a South Bronx, New York, building, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The loan is for 356-362 E. 148th St., an 84,000-square-foot, six-story office building that also has community center space, and human services organization Samaritan Daytop Village has space at...

