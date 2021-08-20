Blackstone Joins Landmark On $754M Student Housing JV

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Blackstone real estate investment trust has joined forces with Landmark Properties to acquire and recapitalize a 5,416-bed student housing portfolio in a $754 million transaction, the companies said Friday. The new joint venture between Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. and Landmark will own eight student housing assets, the firms said Friday. The companies did not provide further financial details. "We have long believed that student housing in top markets offers a compelling investment opportunity, particularly when well located, developed with the type of high-quality amenities students expect and managed to an institutional standard," Landmark Properties' president and CEO Wes...

