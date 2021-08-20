WilmerHale Steers DriveWealth To $450M Funding Round

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- DriveWealth said Friday it raised $450 million in a funding round guided by WilmerHale that earned the financial technology company a $2.85 billion valuation as it looks to further its embedded finance technology. New Jersey-headquartered DriveWealth Holdings Inc. said the latest injection brings its total fundraising to date to over $550 million, and that the Series D funds would go toward global expansion. DriveWealth specializes in so-called embedded finance, which allows businesses to tap into its brokerage infrastructure to provide services such as trading, investing and retirement savings. "You design everything your customer sees," its website says. "We power everything they...

