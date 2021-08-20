BNSF Says Truck Driver Can't Ship BIPA Claims To State Court

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- BNSF urged an Illinois federal judge not to send to state court a truck driver's claims that it unlawfully failed to publicize its biometric data retention schedule for rail yard visitors, arguing that the driver's claims properly establish federal court standing. BNSF Railway Co. argued that U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly should reject plaintiff Richard Rogers' bid to remand claims he launched under Section 15(a) of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act because Rogers is reading Seventh Circuit precedent too narrowly to argue that his claims don't belong in federal court. Rogers argued in his Aug. 11 motion that his 15(a)...

