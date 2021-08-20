Ackman Smacks Back At SPAC Suit With 'SPARC' Plug

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Hedge fund titan Bill Ackman is pushing back hard on a recent lawsuit targeting his outsize $4 billion special purpose acquisition company, telling shareholders that he's got a plan, involving what's known as a "SPARC," to mitigate fallout from litigation being co-led by a former SEC commissioner. In a letter to shareholders of his SPAC Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. that was published Thursday night, Ackman said derivative claims challenging the blank-check company's structure and accusing it of flouting registration rules were meritless. But he said they would nonetheless hinder PSTH's ability to close a deal within its contractually mandated two-year time frame....

