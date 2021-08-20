Ga. Judge Defends Facebook Post Over Atlanta Spa Shootings

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state court judge has defended his support on Facebook of law enforcement investigating the Atlanta-area spa shootings, claiming ethics charges brought against him by the state's judicial watchdog violate his free speech rights. Cherokee County Superior Court Judge David Cannon Jr. on Thursday answered formal charges brought by the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission in July that he violated the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct through willful misconduct. Judge Cannon said there was nothing wrong with his social media post in March supporting comments by a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office captain at a press conference that the spa shootings suspect had...

